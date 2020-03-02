Big win for Biden puts him back in US race

SOUTH CAROLINA: Joe Biden has claimed victory in South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary election and ended progressive rival Bernie Sanders’s winning streak.

The 77-year-old rode a wave of African American support in the first poll in the US South to beat Sanders, who won primaries in Nevada and New Hampshire and virtually tied for first in Iowa.

The former vice president needed to spark momentum after underwhelming performances in those states and Iowa, and days ahead of so-called “Super Tuesday”, when voters in 14 states and one territory will decide a third of the delegates to this summer’s Democratic convention.

Sanders’s performances prior to South Carolina had prompted some Democrats to raise fears he could cost the party control of the House of Representatives if he is selected its presidential nominee. His rivals rounded on him during the latest televised debate of the campaign, while Mr Biden argued only he has the experience to lead following his previous time in the White House.

Sanders spent Saturday afternoon campaigning in downtown Boston, the heart of liberal ally Elizabeth Warren’s political territory, after previously acknowledging he did not expect to win in South Carolina.