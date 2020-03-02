Man from West Sussex charged with terror offences

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: A 20-year-old man has been charged with Islamist-related terror offences. Zakaria Yanaouri, from Worthing, West Sussex, has been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
He is charged with five counts of possessing material likely to be of use to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act.
Yanaouri, of Congreve Road, was arrested just before 5am on Monday February 24 in a Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) operation. Police said the charges are linked to Islamist-related terrorism.
