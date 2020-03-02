Jalal Shah says people in Sindh facing miseries due to Sindh govt

SUKKUR: The Sindh United Party chief, Syed Jalal Mahmood Shah, has said the people were suffering from inflation, hunger, shortage of clean drinking water and unemployment, while the Sindh government was not taking the issues seriously.

Addressing a press conference at the Sukkur Press Club, Jalal Mahmood Shah said the indifferent attitude of the provincial government towards Sindh’s residents had compelled them to come out on roads to protest for their due rights. He said he visited 14 districts of Sindh, including Sukkur where people were having the same similar issues like poverty, inflation, shortage of irrigation as well as drinking water, unemployment, poor law and order situation. The SUP chief said there was an artificial shortage of wheat and sugarcane in Sindh to benefit some favourite sugar mill and flour mill owners and allowed them to earn millions of rupees during the crisis. He said the poor became poorer day by day due to the policies of both provincial and federal governments.

Mahmood said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah instead of strengthening the governance issues, was utilizing his energy to rescue his corrupt cabinet members and secretaries. He said activism of NAB at least revealed the real faces of Sindh ministers and bureaucrats, who were involved in corruption and nepotism.