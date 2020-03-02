Ulema Council chief welcomes US-Taliban peace accord

FAISALABAD: Ulema Council Pakistan Chairman Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi has welcomed the peace accord signed between the US and Afghan Taliban. In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the agreement proved that wars were no solution to any issues. He urged the world powers to avoid imposing wars on countries. He said that all religious forces had always desired peace in Afghanistan.