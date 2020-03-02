Sirajul Haq for building women universities

LAHORE: The Jammat-e-Islami on Sunday launched a 20 days special campaign for the protection of women rights in the country and the JI Ameer has demanded setting up women universities across the country.

JI Emir Senator Sirajul Haq said the objective of the three-week (March 1 to March 20) long campaign was to ensure the safety and security of women, end harassment and cruel old traditions and ensure their right of inheritance. He was addressing a conference in connection of International Woman Day at a local hotel on Sunday. JI women organised the event which was addressed by Dr Durdana Saddiqui, Dr Samia Raheel Qazi and others. Women from different walks of life attended and shared their thoughts on the occasion.

Highlighted the importance of women’s role in the nation building, the JI chief said a country could not prosper without giving due right to its female portion of the society. But, he added, Islam never allows a mixed culture and it guides Muslim men and women about their role in society. He said Islam emphasized on girls’ education as a literate mother played a key role in the education of the family while the family was the basic unit of society.

Presenting a charter of demand, Siraj called for building women universities in all provinces while basic health units should be set up in all villages. He said the government must take steps against girl and child trafficking. He said girl students should be provided with first aid and civil defense training at schools and colleges. He said women prisoners who were innocent or in jail for years in some minor crime must be released. He said strict laws be made against women harassment at work places. Protection of women working in the media industry must be ensured, he said, adding, the government take steps to promote the Islamic culture in society. He said the JI would soon submit a woman protection bill in the Senate. He said JI would organise rallies and conference all over the country on International Women Day on March 8.