‘US, Taliban peace accord victory of PM’s principled stand’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has called for awarding a Nobel Prize to Prime Minister Imran Khan in recognition of his historic role in Afghan peace.

In a statement issued from the Governor’s House on Sunday, he said that Imran Khan had been calling for resolving the dispute through dialogue since America and its allies waged war in Afghanistan and today America and Taliban accepted Imran Khan’s standpoint. “Alhamdulillah, today war is dying down and peace is taking root in Afghanistan. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan has played a historic and decisive role in Afghan peace, and the Taliban-America peace accord is the victory of the principled stand of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he added.

He said that Imran Khan was the only political leader that had been opposing the war in the region. “By all aspects he deserves a Nobel Prize of Peace,” he argued. “Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a peace message against India’s war hysteria by setting a captured Indian pilot free. Nineteen years of war is now going to an end in Afghanistan because of sincere efforts of Pakistan,” he said. He said that the entire world community was also praising the Pakistan Army for rendering great sacrifices in establishment of peace. “The 220 million Pakistanis are proud of their Armed Forces which fought out terrorism effectively. Pakistan is all supportive of peace in the region as it will ensure progress and prosperity.” He said that Pakistan is advocating for peace even today, and India must resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions instead of using guns and bullets for the purpose.

Atrocities against Indian Muslims must be halted otherwise threats to regional peace will continue to loom high due to India’s negative activities, he added.