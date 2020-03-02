Private tanker mafia fleecing Islamabad residents

Islamabad: The continuous water shortage in the different sectors of the federal capital this season has provided an opportunity to private tanker mafia to charge Rs1800 to Rs2000 for a tanker. The federal capital is facing severe water shortage during the winter season as both the organizations concerned Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) failed to find out alternate sources of water supply yet.

According to residents’ complaints from G-10, G-11 and F-6 areas, there were no water lines and residents are left at the mercy of private tanker services alone. The residents who have no other option but to purchase private water tankers to meet their household needs, demanded of management to control the price of water tankers as soon as possible. A resident from G-11 said the government should check on these private water tankers who are taking this water crisis for granted and making money from innocent citizens. “We cannot afford water from the private tanker mafia because it is too costly,” said Farooq Zia another resident of G-10. A resident of Sector G-11, who is perturbed over growing shortage of water, said, this was the first winter season where they were facing acute shortage of water like every summers, but authorities concerned were doing nothing for us. A housewife also demanded of the authorities concerned to take serious action against the officials concerned.