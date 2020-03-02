PSP announces most tickets for women in coming local govt polls

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: With the tenure of the local government bodies ending around August, the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Sunday formally announced that it would soon begin its preparations for the upcoming local government polls and award most of the election tickets to women. PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal announced this during a workers convention of the party.
