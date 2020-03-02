Ogra revises LPG price down to Rs150 per cylinder

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Sunday notified revision in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for March. According to the notification, the authority has decreased the locally produced LPG’s price by Rs150.04 per cylinder of 11.8 kilogram. The cylinder will now sell in the open market at Rs1,530.17, which was available at Rs1,680.21 in February, whereas the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs129,675.59 for March. The commodity sale price for per MT was Rs142,391.68 for February.