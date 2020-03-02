Coronavirus threat: Sindh extends closure of educational institutions till March 13

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Sunday decided to keep all educational institutions in the province closed until March 13 in view of the threat posed by the novel coronavirus.



The decision was taken by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who was heading the fourth meeting of the committee formed to review the situation in the wake of the first case of the virus reported in Karachi on February 26, according to information released by Shah’s office. During the meeting, the chief minister was informed that 738 passengers ha arrived in Karachi from Iran till now, while 13,098 had arrived at Taftan.