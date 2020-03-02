Vatican opens archives on most controversial pope

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican unseals the archives of history’s most contentious popes on Monday, potentially shedding light on why Pius XII stayed silent during the extermination of six million Jews in the Holocaust.

Two hundred researchers have already requested access to the mountain of documents, made available after an inventory that took more than 14 years for Holy See archivists to complete. Award-winning German religious historian Hubert Wolf will be in Rome on Monday, armed with six assistants and two years of funding to start exploring documents from the "private secretariat" of the late pope. Wolf is anxious to discover the notes of the his 70 ambassadors -- the pontiff’s eyes and ears during his time as head of the Catholic Church.