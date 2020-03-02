close
Mon Mar 02, 2020
March 2, 2020

Armenia confirms first coronavirus case

March 2, 2020

YEREVAN: Armenia on Sunday confirmed its first case of coronavirus, an Armenian citizen who recently returned from Iran and who was in stable condition in hospital. Around 30 people who had been in contact with the patient had also been placed in isolation, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

Azerbaijan registered its first case of the COVID-19 virus on Friday, a Russian who had also arrived from Iran. On Saturday, Azerbaijan suspended all flights to Iran. Georgia also has confirmed three cases and has temporarily banned Iranian nationals from visiting, along with suspending air links with China. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the world has risen to more than 87,000.

