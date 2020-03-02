close
Mon Mar 02, 2020
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2020

Inter-Provincial Netball Championship today

Sports

Our Correspondent
March 2, 2020

LAHORE: The Inter-Provincial Netball Championship will be played at Hamidi Hall of Pakistan sports Complex on Monday (today).

Punjab will defend the men’s title, while last year’s champions Sindh will be defending the women’s title. According to President Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) Mudassar Arain, six men and women teams would be participating in the one-day championship. The teams are Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

