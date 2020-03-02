Liton Das findshow to play long innings

SYLHET: Bangladesh batsman Liton Das said on Sunday he had found the way to play long innings in one-day cricket.

He scored an unbeaten 126, his second international century, helping Bangladesh to a record 169-run win here against Zimbabwe. He said he had decided to bat with a limited amount of shots. Das said that he had planned to curb his strokes as he was making a “nervous” start in his first ODI since the 2019 World Cup. He had missed the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in July, leaving him a long break in the format, like most of the Bangladesh players.

“When you are too high in confidence, you get into a mindset of trying to play a lot of shots,” he said after the match. “It becomes a problem. When you set yourself to play only a few shots, that I will only hit those I am really good at, and then take singles off the rest, it reduces the risk.