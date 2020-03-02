Sammy enjoys driving in Islamabad

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy, having enjoyed various kinds of Pakistani food, is now trying his hands at driving. Peshawar Zalmi shared a video on Sunday of Sammy driving on the streets of Islamabad.

After Zalmi’s match against Islamabad United was abandoned due to rain in the capital on Saturday, the Windies batsman decided to take a cruise around the city alongside franchise owner Javed Afridi. In the video shared on social media, the 36-year-old can also be heard singing “Dil Dil Pakistan”.