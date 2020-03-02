NZ bowling ‘pack’ leave Kohli’s India reeling at 90-6

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult said his side’s “pack” mentality had left India reeling on day two of the second Test on which 16 wickets fell including another cheap dismissal for Virat Kohli here on Sunday.

At stumps, India led by just 97 with only four wickets remaining and three days to play. Kohli’s side dismissed New Zealand for 235 to take a seven-run first innings lead, but they stuttered to 90 for six at stumps with Boult taking three for 12 off nine overs.

“The bowlers obviously pitched the ball up nicely and got rewards seeing the ball move around like it did. I feel we’re in a decent position,” Boult said. “We’re all enjoying hunting out there as a pack, getting the ball to move around, and I think the bowling unit is very clear about how we’re trying to target the opposition.”

The tourists were left to rue their inability to remove tailenders when New Zealand’s last three wickets put on 82, led by a polished 49 from Kyle Jamieson. India went off script from the start with Mayank Agarwal out for three in the second over. Prithvi Shaw followed for 14 and at 26 for two, with India needing a win to square the series, the opportunity was ripe for a captain’s knock from Kohli.

But on 14, a full delivery from Colin de Grandhomme cut back into his pads and he was gone. “It was a good feeling to see the back of him,” Boult said of Kohli’s dismissal. “Obviously he’s a big player for them . . . it was nice to see him make a few errors.”

Kohli has scored only 2, 19, 3 and 14 in the series. Ajinkya Rahane was bowled for nine, Cheteshwar Pujara went for 24 and Umesh Yadav for one in the last six overs of the day.

After New Zealand resumed the day at 63 without loss, the combined efforts of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja saw them slump to 153 for seven, before Jamieson, in his second Test, underscored his all-round credentials having taken five wickets in India’s first innings.

Colin de Grandhomme with 26 and Neil Wagner with 21 were the other key contributors in the late run spree with Wagner’s dismissal the result of an exceptional one-handed catch by a leaping Jadeja at square leg.

TA Blundell added one to his overnight 29 before he was removed and Kane Williamson (three), Ross Taylor (15), Henry Nicholls (14) quickly followed.

Tom Latham, who top-scored with 52, miscalculated a Shami delivery and did not play a shot only to watch the ball angle into the stumps. Shami finished with figures of four for 81. Bumrah, who removed New Zealand talisman Williamson, took three for 52. Jadeja had two for 22.

New Zealand won toss

India 1st innings 242 all out

New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 63-0)

T Latham b Shami 52

T Blundell lbw Yadav 30

K Williamson c Pant b Bumrah 3

R Taylor c Yadav b Jadeja 15

H Nicholls c Kohli b Shami 14

B Watling c Jadeja b Bumrah 0

C de Grandhomme b Jadeja 26

T Southee c Pant b Bumrah 0

K Jamieson c Pant b Shami 49

N Wagner c Jadeja b Shami 21

T Boult not out 1

Extras (b20, lb4) 24

Total (73.1 overs all out) 235

Fall: 1-66,2-69,3-109,4-130,5-133,6-153,7-153,8-177,9-228,10-235

Bowling: Bumrah 22-5-62-3, Yadav 18-2-46-1, Shami 23.1-3-81-4, Jadeja 10-2-22-2

India 2nd innings

P Shaw c Latham b Southee 14

M Agarwal lbw Boult 3

C Pujara b Boult 24

V Kohli lbw de Grandhomme 14

A Rahane b Wagner 9

U Yadav b Boult 1

H Vihari not out 5

R Pant not out 1

Extras: (b9, lb10) 19

Total: (36 overs 6 wickets) 90

Fall:1-8,2-26,3-51,4-72,5-84,6-89

Bowling: Southee 6-2-20-1, Boult 9-3-12-3, Jamieson 8-4-18-0, de Grandhomme 5-3-3-1, Wagner 8-1-18-1

Umpires: Michael Gough and Richard Kettleborough (England). TV umpire: Aleem Dar (Pakistan). Match refereee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)