Klaasen century sets up South Africa win over Australia

PAARL: Heinrich Klaasen’s first international century set up a 74-run win for South Africa in the first One-day International against Australia at Boland Park on Saturday.

Klaasen hit 123 not out in a South African total of 291 for seven. Australia were on target midway through their reply but lost their last seven wickets for 43 runs to be bowled out for 217. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne put on 84 for Australia’s third wicket after the early loss of Aaron Finch and David Warner, both dismissed by Lungi Ngidi, who finished with three for 30.

Smith (76) and Labuschagne (41) hit only three boundaries between them as scoring proved difficult on a slow pitch and a big outfield. When they tried to accelerate, Labuschagne was caught at long-on off left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Mitchell Marsh helped Smith add 41 for the fourth wicket but was bowled by Ngidi and three balls later Smith was trapped leg before wicket by Anrich Nortje.

Klaasen and David Miller (64) put on 149 for South Africa’s fifth wicket and were not parted until Miller was out in the 49th over. Klaasen gave credit to Miller and new cap Kyle Verreynne, who made 48 and helped Klaasen add 78 for the fourth wicket after South Africa had been 48 for three after winning the toss.

South Africa won toss

South Africa Innings

JN Malan lbw b Starc 0

*†Q de Kock c †Carey b Hazlewood 15

T Bavuma b Cummins 26

K Verreynne c Marsh b Cummins 48

H Klaasen not out 123

DA Miller c †Carey b Cummins 64

AL Phehlukwayo run out 0

KA Maharaj b Starc 2

A Nortje not out 1

Extras (b 1, lb 5, w 6) 12

Total (50 Overs, 7 wickets) 291

Did not bat: L Ngidi, T Shamsi

Fall: 1-0 , 2-33 , 3-48, 4-126 , 5-275, 6-275 , 7-286

Bowling: MA Starc 10-0-59-2, JR Hazlewood 10-0-63-1, PJ Cummins 10-0-45-3, MR Marsh 5-0-35-0, DJM Short 5-0-35-0, A Zampa 10-0-48-0

Australia Innings

DA Warner c Verreynne b Ngidi 25

*AJ Finch c†de Kock b Ngidi 10

SPD Smithlbw b Nortje 76

M Labuschagne c Ngidi b Maharaj 41

MR Marsh b Ngidi 16

†AT Carey c Verreynne b Shamsi 5

DJM Short st †de Kock b Shamsi 18

MA Starc run out 5

PJ Cummins c Verreynne b Phehlukwayo 6

A Zampa not out 7

JR Hazlewood b Nortje 1

Extras (lb 3, w 4) 7

Total (45.1 Overs, all out) 217

Fall: 1-23, 2-49 , 3-133, 4-174 , 5-174 , 6-195 , 7-203 , 8-207 , 9-211 , 10-217

Bowling: KA Maharaj 10-0-48-1, A Nortje 7.1-0-39-2, L Ngidi 8-0-30-3, AL Phehlukwayo 10-0-52-1, T Shamsi 10-0-45-2 4.50

Man of the match: Heinrich Klaasen (SA)

Result: South Africa won by 74 runs

Series: South Africa led the 3-match series 1-0

Debut: Janneman Malan and Kyle Verreynne (SA)

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (South Africa) Nigel Llong (England). TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth (England). Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)