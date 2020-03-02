SA edge Pakistan to reach T20 World Cup semis

SYDNEY: Laura Wolvaardt smacked a crucial 53 as South Africa whipped Pakistan to make their second women’s Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals Sunday, where they were joined by former champions England who swept past the West Indies.

Proteas captain Dane van Niekerk opted to bat on a slow track at Sydney Showgrounds, with her team making a competitive 136 for six, boosted by Wolvaardt’s late fireworks.

Pakistan managed only 119 for five. South Africa have won three from three in Group B to make a second T20 semi-final following their efforts in 2014.

England secured their place with a comfortable 46-run win over the West Indies, thanks to fine bowling and a battling 57 from Natalie Sciver.

India are already through from Group A, with defending champions Australia playing New Zealand on Monday to determine who gets the last berth.

Lizelle Lee, who smashed a century against Thailand, on the attack as she opened the South African innings. Diana Baig bowled a beautiful outswinger and she got an edge to Sidra Nawaz behind the stumps in a big breakthrough for Pakistan.

Baig struck again with van Niekerk gone for three to leave South Africa at 17 for two. Mignon du Preez (17) and Marizanne Kapp (31) steadied the ship. Then Wolvaardt played what proved to be a critical knock. She scored 53 from 36 balls, including fours off the final three deliveries.

Pakistan made a brisk start, whacking a quick 18 before Shabnim Ismail removed Muneeba Ali in a rare T20 wicket-maiden. Omaima Sohail lasted just three balls before being run out in a comical mix-up with stand-in skipper Javeria Khan. The dangerous Nida Dar departed for three.

Khan was batting beautifully in her 100th T20I when she was run out for 31. Needing 58 off the last five overs, Aliya Riaz (39 not out) and Iram Javed (17 not out) did their best but were denied by tight bowling. In the later game, England powered to 143 for five, with the West Indies ending on a paltry 97.