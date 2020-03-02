Secular?

President Trump, the leader of the most powerful democracy as well as the free world, in his much trumpeted state visit to India, has spoken about the 'modern, secular vision (for the future)' which is mutually shared between the US and India. A secular vision? Mr President, this is not the India of Gandhi and Nehru at the time of Partition. Today's India is a republic that is hurtling rapidly towards Hindutva either by default or by deliberation; this is surely a right-wing ideological philosophy, aimed at creating and nurturing perhaps the world's first orthodox Hindu nation-state, to the rising detriment of India’s minorities and other disadvantaged sections of society.

President Trump would be well-advised to implore his Indian friends to exercise restraint; a great nation can never be built upon great massacre or ruination of its minority dwellers, who have lived in, culturally developed and inhabited this land for about 12 centuries. Meanwhile, Pakistan and the US are already working towards a 'shared common vision', which is to promote inclusivity, co-operation, harmony, peace, and development across all sections and faiths in Afghanistan, Pakistan and beyond.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore