The virus is here

The inevitable has happened. The deadly coronavirus has reached Pakistan as three cases have been confirmed. The government has been claiming that all precautions and preparedness were being taken and corresponding measures were in hand for the screening of patients coming by air or via road routes. Obviously, proper screening could not take place for the passengers coming from Iran, besides the laxity on the part of the related government institutions. One doubts the capacity, capability and competency of our healthcare agencies to handle the grave situation, and to contain the spread of the virus at the present level. There seems to be a shortage of protective items and medical supplies too. A case in point is the shortage of personal protective masks. What was the logic to allow the export of respiratory masks on February 23 after a gap of its ban a week ago? There is lack of coordination between the federal government and the provinces too. Blame game has stated without taking any integrated approach to challenge the threat.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad