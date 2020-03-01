Eliminate all unmanned level crossings, Sh Rashid asks Sindh CM

LAHORE: Former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) was 'selected' whereas Prime Minister Imran Khan has been elected by the people of Pakistan.

This was claimed by Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad challenging that "if anyone wants to debate with me on the topic, I am ready to prove my claim."

He also requested Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to eliminate all unmanned railway crossings, as it was a responsibility of the provincial governments. "I would like to request the chief minister of Sindh to eliminate all unmanned crossings," Sh Rashid Ahmad said during a press conference held at the Pakistan Railways Headquarters here on Saturday. His statement comes a day after a passenger train hit a bus at an unmanned level crossing at Rohri in Sindh, resulting in the death of at least 19 people. The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had summoned a meeting for Sunday where he would present a progress report of his ministry. "I am promising you that by the end of five years, Pakistan Railways will become a profitable institution," he added. Referring to the Main Line (ML-1) railway project, he said the decision would soon be reached on it. "If the ML-1 project starts, all unmanned level crossings will be eliminated," he added. Referring to the outbreak of the coronavirus in neighbouring countries, Sh Rashid said that services of four trains had been suspended due to border closure with Iran. About Nawaz Sharif's treatment abroad, he said the Punjab government was not doing any politics over his health. "Nawaz doesn't want to return [to the country] and Maryam doesn't want to leave," he said. "Asif Zardari can spend time in jail, that is his quality," he added. Sheikh Rashid said the Railways losses were decreasing and it would be transformed into a profit-making entity in future. He said the majority of coaches were outdated and added that China was going to renovate 75 per cent of the PR coaches. Showing grief over the Rohri train accident, Sh Rashid held driver of the passenger bus responsible for the tragic mishap. “The bus driver tried to take shortcut by crossing the railway crossing rather than adopting route of flyover.” About situation in India after enforcement of the citizenship law, Sh Rashid said India was conducting the Muslim genocide and vandalising mosques. He noted with grief that 40 Muslims had been martyred by extremist Hindus in \India so far. He urged the United Nations (UN) to take notice of increasing violence against Muslims as Narendra Modi was all set to transform India into a Hindu state. Sh Rashid said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa avoided a war with India and he was supporting the democratic process in the country.