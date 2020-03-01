Six illegal housing colonies sealed

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed six illegal housing colonies in various parts here on Saturday.

A FDA spokesman said Al-Noor City in Chak 218-RB, Rehman Garden in Chak 100-JB, Universal Town in Chak 9-JB, Saeed Villas in Chak 61-JB, Hasnain Town and Al-Fajar Town in Azafi Abadi Kokianwala Road were sealed. A team of FDA Town Planning Directorate headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya sealed premises of the housing colonies. The cases had also been got registered against owners of the colonies, the spokesman added.

Fesco arranges open courts: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) arranged open courts at circle level in the region on Saturday.

A Fesco spokesman said Superintending Engineer (SE) first circle organised the open court in Jhumra Subdivision No 1 Faisalabad while SE Second Circle held the open court at Dijkot Subdivision Faisalabad. Similarly, SE Jhang Circle conducted open court at City Subdivision Toba Tek Singh and SE Sargodha Circle at Satellite Sadar Subdivision Shahpur Sargodha whereas SE Mianwali at Urban Subdivision Mianwali. The SEs listened the complaints of people and issued orders to the authorities concerned to resolve their Wapda issues.

33 held for decanting: The Civil Defence teams caught 33 shopkeepers on charges of decanting LPG and selling petrol on Saturday.A civil defence spokesman said on the report of civil defence teams police arrested accused Shoaib, Abbas, Umar, Zain, Ramzan, Yameen, Ehtisham, Ghulam Murtaza, Imran, Abu Bakar, Tahir Hussain, Qasim, Shehraam, Ahmad Ali and others.