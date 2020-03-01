close
Sun Mar 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
March 1, 2020

Woman commits suicide

National

A
APP
March 1, 2020

FAISALABAD: A woman committed suicide over a marriage dispute in the area of Sadr police on Saturday.According to a police spokesman, 30-year-old Tahira, mother of four children, got irritated when her husband Naveed of Chak 226/RB insisted on his second marriage. Over the issue, the women reportedly swallowed poisonous pills and died at hospital.

Latest News

More From Pakistan