Woman commits suicide

FAISALABAD: A woman committed suicide over a marriage dispute in the area of Sadr police on Saturday.According to a police spokesman, 30-year-old Tahira, mother of four children, got irritated when her husband Naveed of Chak 226/RB insisted on his second marriage. Over the issue, the women reportedly swallowed poisonous pills and died at hospital.
