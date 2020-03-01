close
Sun Mar 01, 2020
Two injured on resistance

OC
Our Correspondent
March 1, 2020

GUJRANWALA: Two persons, including a bank security guard, sustained bullet injuries for showing resistance in dacoity incidents at Baghbanpura on Saturday. Reportedly, two armed men entered a private bank on Nowshera Road and tried to loot valuables. They shot at and injured security guard Shafiq on resistance. In another incident, robbers intercepted Abdullah and snatched cash from him. They shot at and injured him on resistance. Police have started investigation.

