US-Taliban peace deal welcomed

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik has welcomed the signing of a peace agreement between the Afghan Taliban and the United States.

“Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has played a vital role in the US-Afghan Taliban peace talk which is highly appreciable,” he said while welcoming the Peace agreement between Afghan Taliban and US on Saturday.

Senator Rehman Malik said it is hoped that the agreement will prove as a milestone in setting the directions in restoring peace in Afghanistan and the world will also positively contribute towards it. However, he expressed some serious strategical reservations about some parts of the agreement and stated that the dialogue has ended into two parts agreement—one the Afghan Taliban vs USA Peace deal and the second portion is the Intra-Afghan dialogue.

He said that the deal between the USA and Taliban is basically a great achievement of the USA itself as it contains interim relief for the USA and Allied troops. The US President, Donald Trump, will claim the success of withdrawal of forces before his general elections as committed to his fellow American. He said the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan will benefit Donald Trump in the next US Elections.

Senator Rehman Malik said that the second part of the agreement, which deals with the Intra-Afghan dialogue, is still pending and the implementation of this part will be difficult as it will be difficult to bring the Taliban and President Ashraf Ghani on one page which will cause serious consequences.

He said, “President Ashraf Ghani has connected Intra-Afghan to the constitution of Afghanistan and hence I do not see the Intra- Afghan dialogue successful.” He added that President Ashraf Ghani will be talking about dialogue under the Afghan constitution and Mullah Brothers have announced the dialogue to the establishment of an Islamic system. He said that President Ghani will frustrate the Intra-Afghan dialogue for not agreeing to the Afghan Taliban many provisions and conditions. He said that the Peace Agreement is beneficial for the USA but gradually Afghanistan will advance towards the Civil War like situation as many factions of the Taliban are not part of this process.