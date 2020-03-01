Four killed as boiler explodes in paper mill

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PHOOLNAGAR: Four people died while 10 others sustained injuries when a boiler exploded in a paper mill at Jumber on Saturday. Reportedly, a boiler exploded with a huge sound in the paper mill. As a result, Arif, Adnan, Nadeem and Maratab were killed while 10 others sustained injuries and rushed to a hospital.
PHOOLNAGAR: Four people died while 10 others sustained injuries when a boiler exploded in a paper mill at Jumber on Saturday. Reportedly, a boiler exploded with a huge sound in the paper mill. As a result, Arif, Adnan, Nadeem and Maratab were killed while 10 others sustained injuries and rushed to a hospital.