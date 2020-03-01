Kashmiris’ liberation movement gaining strength: ex-AJK premier

BAHAWALPUR: Former Azad Kashmir prime minister Sardar Muhammad Atiq Khan said despite cruelties of the Indian forces on the people of Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) since last eight months the liberation movement of Kashmiris is gaining strength day by day.

Talking to reporters at Bahawalpur Press Club, the former AJK premier said during the last eight months more than 18,000 Kashmiri youths have been taken into custody by Indian forces and were shifted in far flung jails in different cities.

He said the moral of the Kashmiris is boosting rapidly and they are fighting the Indian soldiers.

He said due to wrong policies of the Indian prime minister the whole of India is facing lock down situation.

He lauded the stance and speeches of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the UNO and other international forums.