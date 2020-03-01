Petrol, diesel prices down by Rs5/litre

ISLAMABAD: Despite a sharp decline of crude oil prices in international market by more than 12 percent in one month, the government has reduced local petroleum products’ prices only by up to Rs7 a litre for March 2020. This indicates that the government is not fully passing on this cushion to the local consumers and has focused on meeting the revenue target of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). On Saturday, the government announce a Rs5/litre each in petrol and diesel prices and Rs7/litre each in kerosene and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) effective from March 1 to midnight of 31, 2020. Since the PTI government came into power in August 2018, the crude oil prices have reduced by $16.29 (or 22.46 percent). In August 2018, the Brent oil spot price in international market was $72.5/barrel and now in February 2020, it has been come down to $56.21 a barrel. Comparing with January 2020 prices of $63.83/barrel, the Brent lost its value by 12.12 percent. But, unfortunately, the government has not reduced the local petroleum products’ prices with the same proportion.

In August 2018, when international Brent oil price was $75.5/barrel, local market price of diesel was Rs112.94/liter, petrol Rs95.24/litre, Kerosene Rs83.96 and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) prices Rs75.37/litre. But now, when the crude oil prices have fallen down to $56.21/barrel, the prices of petroleum products in local market are much higher than what were in 2018.

It is also worth mentioning that since July 2019, Pakistan is also receiving monthly Saudi oil supplies worth $275 million/month on deferred payment. Under this arrangement, Pakistan would get this oil facility to the tune of $9.9 billion over next three years.

After this local reduction, the 19-month earlier petroleum products’ prices are still lower than the current new prices. Comparing both local prices, current diesel price is costlier by Rs9.32/litre, petrol 16.36/litre, kerosene Rs8.49/litre and LDO by 2.14/litre against the prices which were 19-month ago.

Some economists and government official say that this mismatch of international crude oil and local petroleum prices is due to devaluation of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, as rupee has depreciated by around 30 percent in last 19 months.

This reason seems unjustified, as during this period the crude oil price has also fallen down by 23pc, while the local petroleum products prices are still up to 17 percent more than what was in August 2018.

Even if we incorporate the impact of the rupee depreciation against the greenback, the local petroleum prices should have been at the same level what were in previous government.

After this reduction, the diesel (used in heavy transportation), its prices have been reduced to Rs122.26/liter from Rs127.26/liter. Petrol is being used in public transportation; its prices have been reduced to Rs111.6 from Rs116.6/liter. LDO, which is an industrial fuel, its price has been reduced to Rs77.51 from earlier Rs84.51/liter. Kerosene is used for cooking purpose, especially in remote areas where LPG or pipeline gas is not available; its price has been slashed to Rs92.45 from earlier Rs99.45/litre.

The government is charging 17 percent general sales tax (GST) on all petroleum products. Apart from it, the government is also collecting petroleum levy (PL) on these products, which is directly taken from consumers.

Government in order to meet the revenue shortfall has increased the petroleum levy on these products. Petroleum levy on diesel has been increased by 7.05 to Rs25.05 per litre. If the government had not increased PL, the diesel will be cheaper by Rs7.05/litre.

Petroleum levy on petrol has been increased by Rs4.75 to Rs19.75 per litre from earlier Rs15/litre. If not increased petrol will be cheaper by another Rs4.75.

Besides, levy on kerosene has been increased by Rs6.33 to Rs12.33 per litre and PL on LDO has been up by Rs1.94 to Rs4.94 per litre.

Reportedly, the government may also increase the PL in coming months to increase its revenue from this sector and meet its revenue target, as it is one of the major sectors of the public revenues.