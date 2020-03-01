Djokovic wins fifth Dubai title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Novak Djokovic won the Dubai Championships for the fifth time on Saturday, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4.
The world number one remains an undefeated 18-0 this season as he ended an eight-match win streak for his Greek opponent, champion last weekend in Marseille. Djokovic, with three titles including the inaugural ATP Cup with Serbia in 2020, put a winner into the corner on match point.
