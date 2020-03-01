Steyn joins Islamabad United

ISLAMABAD: Dale Steyn has joined Islamabad United following his arrival from South Africa early Saturday morning.

Steyn was busy playing for South Africa in T20 series against Australia. Pacer’s arrival is considered as a big boost to the depleted Islamabad United attack that previously could not even defend a big target of around 188 runs against Quetta Gladiators. His inclusion will add an element of experience in the United that otherwise looks raw and inexperience.