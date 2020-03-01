Asian rugby events postponed due to coronavirus

LAHORE: Asia Rugby has decided to postpone all Asia Rugby competitions scheduled from March 1 to June 30 until further notice.

The decision was taken in response to continued health concerns related to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

In a message Asia Rugby President, Qais Al Dhalai said: “The health and safety of players, fans and everyone working on the events is always Asia Rugby’s highest priority. This prudent decision has been taken in order to help protect the Asia Rugby community and the wider public.” He further added, “Our decision is based on the World Health Organisation and other relevant public authorities’ travel and health guidelines.”

The Asia Rugby President also sought the valuable expertise of Asia Rugby’s Player Welfare and Medical Committee. Dr Mutsuo Yamada, Chairperson of the Committee, and five Zonal Medical Officers offered their expert opinion to the Asia Rugby’s EXCO.

“There is an ongoing outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and cases have been confirmed in several countries across Asia. We have had reports from all 5 Zonal Officers and everyone is in agreement that in order to ensure the safety of all concerned, we must take a lead and proactive role, minimise risk and postpone Asia Rugby events till the 30th of June,” said Dr. Yamada. The decision is fully supported by stakeholders and member Unions, the message concluded.