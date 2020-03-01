Rizwan, Khalid slam PFF’s NC

LAHORE: President Lahore Football Association (LFA) and organiser Mian Rizwan and international player and coach Khalid Khan have strongly criticised the normalization committee formed for the revival of the Pakistan Football Federation.

Addressing a press conference they alleged that the committee spending millions of the federations and has been working on its own agenda rather than working for the betterment of football in the country.

He further alleged that it aims to promote a particular group and if FIFA does not take notice of it, they will stage protest against the Normalization Committee. Mian Rizwan said that a group of official occupying PFF has been defaming the game.

Rizwan stated that people who have love for the game and are dedicated should be assigned in the committee.

FIFA has entrusted this committee with the responsibility of handing over the matter to elected representatives by scrutinising clubs within nine months. Six months have passed, but this committee has concentrated on other tasks rather than its original function, said Rizwan. Mian Rizwan further said that the committee has made a woman secretary who has nothing to do with football. He said that “we are the stakeholders of football. People like us have not been consulted to promote football.”

Former international player and coach Khalid Khan, who was present on the occasion, said that the normalization committee had recruited a number of well-known people on the national team who had nothing to do with football. Such actions will lead to further degradation rather than improving the quality of football in the country.