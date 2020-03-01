Rabada out of Australia, India ODIs due to strain

CAPE TOWN: Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Australia and the subsequent three-ODI tour of India early next month.

The 24-year-old sustained a groin strain during the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia. No squad replacement has been named yet. The injury puts Rabada out of action for four weeks. That means that he should regain his fitness before the Indian Premier League kicks off on March 29. Delhi Capitals, though, play their game a day later.

“Kagiso (Rabada) sustained a groin muscle strain in the T20 series against Australia, he was assessed by the medical staff, assisted by an MRI scan. The significant injury means that he will take approximately four weeks to heal, which effectively rules him out of both the Australia and India ODI series,” Cricket South Africa Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra, said. “The CSA medical staff will ensure his effective and expeditious recovery.”

Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma has recovered from the hamstring issue that had kept him out of the T20Is against Australia, and will be available for the ODI leg of the tour. —Agencies