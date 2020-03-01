Golf: Kim, Herbert lead in New Zealand

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WELLINGTON: orean teenager Kim Joo-hyung sank a 10-foot birdie on 18th to retain a share of the lead at the New Zealand Open with Australia’s Lucas Herbert after the third round on Saturday.
Former US Open winner Geoff Ogilvy also mounted a charge but his five-under 66 at the Millbrook Resort course in Queenstown may prove too little, too late after a day of low scores.
Herbert and American Kim Chan both shot 65 while Ogilvy was among nine golfers to fire a 66.
It lifted him to a tie for 20th on six under, nine strokes behind Kim and Herbert who are 15 under par at 199 going into the final round.
The 24-year-old Herbert, who made up six strokes on the final day to win the Dubai Desert Classic in January, was keen for a second victory in as many months.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been as ready as I am right now to go and do it. I’m looking forward to it,” he said after producing three birdies on the final five holes.
