ACC’s March 3 meeting postponed

LAHORE: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting, which was to be held in Dubai on March 3, has been postponed.

It has been learnt that the meeting will now be rescheduled and most likely it would be held by the end of March. The ACC meeting is to finalise matters related the upcoming Asia Cup, which PCB is to host and India has refused to play if its held in Pakistan.

There were news attributing to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's that Asia Cup will be held in Dubai. But PCB chairman Ehsan Mani has rejected the claims and made it clear that it is the ACC to decide the host. The 15th edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in Pakistan in September but after India’s refusal, final decision is pending with the ACC which was to meet on March 3 at Dubai. But the meeting has been postponed and is to be held by the end of March.