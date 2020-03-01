Rossouw hits ton as Sultans smash Gladiators

MULTAN Multan Sultans smashed Quetta Gladiators by 31 runs in the Pakistan Super League-5 match here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Sultans bagged a third consecutive victory in home town Multan after defeating Peshawar Zalmi with six wickets, then Karachi Kings emphatically by 52 runs and finally it defeated Quetta Gladiators by 31 runs in three days.

The Sultans have secured top of the points table and emerged as the best team of the ongoing PSL tournament in the past two years.

Quetta Gladiators who lifted the title last year having six points from four games failed to counter Multan Sultans.

Earlier Multan Sultans won the toss and decided to bat first. The Gladiators performed well but the strong batting line, fielding bowling by Sultan played a major role in the victory.

The Multan Sultans Rilee Rossouw performed aggressive batting played a key role in the victory and giving a big target to Quetta Gladiators to chase. Rilee Rossouw completed his century with the fastest hits. His century contributed the main role in serving mammoth target of 200 runs to Quetta Gladiators.

Rossouw hit six sixes and ten fours raced towards his century in 44 balls. Skipper Shan Masood chipped in with 46 off 32 before he fell victim to Mohammad Hasnain.

Zeeshan Ashraf and James Vince came as openers while Naseem Shah and Sohail Khan were in the bowling attack for Gladiators. Multan Sultans made 23 scores for one in fourth over.

After a sluggish start, Multan Sultan could make 65 runs in the first ten overs when Rilee Rossouw caught all of a sudden after securing his remarkable century.

The Sultans made 134 runs in the next ten overs reaching the figure of 199 total runs for five giving Quetta Gladiators a target to make 200 runs to win but Gladiators lost by 31 runs. The Gladiators' Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sohail Khan, Hasnain and Ben Cutting each picked a wicket.

The Quetta Gladiators could make 169 runs for 7 including Watson who made the highest score of 80.

The Gladiators opening partnership was shattered when Bilawal Bhatti dismissed the former on 30 off 27 balls. He was taken in the deep by Moeen Ali as he attempted to slog Bhatti.

However, Watson took his team closer to victory, scoring a half-century as he gave a really tough time to the bowlers of Multan Sultans.

Azam Khan was caught out off an Imran Tahir delivery and he made just 6 runs from an equal number of balls. Tahir claimed his next victim, the dangerous Shane Watson, as he too, like Azam, attempted to hit him for a six but got taken.

Watson scored an impressive 80 runs from 41 balls as he hit seven 4s and equal number of sixes.