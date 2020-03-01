Iraq parliament postpones confidence vote as deadline looms

BAGHDAD: Iraq´s bitterly divided parliament postponed a vote of confidence in prime minister-designate Mohammad Allawi´s government for a second time Saturday, as political wrangling continued ahead of a looming deadline. Parliament speaker Mohammed Halbusi said that the crunch vote, which had already been delayed last week for lack of a quorum, would now be held on Sunday. Midnight (2100 GMT) Sunday is the deadline for lawmakers to end a protracted political vacuum and agree on a new government or see President Barham Saleh designate a premier unilaterally. Failure to go ahead with the vote could also trigger a call for mass protests from populist cleric Moqtada Sadr, whose supporters form the largest bloc in parliament and who has demanded that lawmakers approve Allawi´s government. Iraq´s current parliament is the most divided in its recent history and Allawi is struggling to secure support from the country´s Sunni Arab and Kurdish minorities. Kurds and Sunnis are also opposed to a non-binding vote passed by parties representing the Shiite majority for the immediate departure of the 5,200 US troops stationed in Iraq. Iraq has been without a government since Allawi´s predecessor Adel Abdel Mahdi quit under pressure from the street two months ago.