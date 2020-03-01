close
Sun Mar 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 1, 2020

Three die at Moscow party

World

AFP
March 1, 2020

MOSCOW: Three people have died at a Moscow birthday party after around 30 kilogrammes (65 pounds) of dry ice meant to create special effects was tipped into a pool, investigators and reports said Saturday. The party at the Moscow pool complex late Friday was to mark the birthday of Ekaterina Didenko, a popular Instagram influencer focusing on pharmaceutical products with more than a million followers. Two people died at the scene while a third died in hospital, Russia’s investigative committee said in a statement, announcing a criminal probe into the incident. Didenko’s husband Valentin was the man who died later in hospital, the TASS news agency reported. Four other people suffered chemical burns and poisoning.

Latest News

More From World