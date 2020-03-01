Three die at Moscow party

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: Three people have died at a Moscow birthday party after around 30 kilogrammes (65 pounds) of dry ice meant to create special effects was tipped into a pool, investigators and reports said Saturday. The party at the Moscow pool complex late Friday was to mark the birthday of Ekaterina Didenko, a popular Instagram influencer focusing on pharmaceutical products with more than a million followers. Two people died at the scene while a third died in hospital, Russia’s investigative committee said in a statement, announcing a criminal probe into the incident. Didenko’s husband Valentin was the man who died later in hospital, the TASS news agency reported. Four other people suffered chemical burns and poisoning.
MOSCOW: Three people have died at a Moscow birthday party after around 30 kilogrammes (65 pounds) of dry ice meant to create special effects was tipped into a pool, investigators and reports said Saturday. The party at the Moscow pool complex late Friday was to mark the birthday of Ekaterina Didenko, a popular Instagram influencer focusing on pharmaceutical products with more than a million followers. Two people died at the scene while a third died in hospital, Russia’s investigative committee said in a statement, announcing a criminal probe into the incident. Didenko’s husband Valentin was the man who died later in hospital, the TASS news agency reported. Four other people suffered chemical burns and poisoning.