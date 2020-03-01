Three die at Moscow party

MOSCOW: Three people have died at a Moscow birthday party after around 30 kilogrammes (65 pounds) of dry ice meant to create special effects was tipped into a pool, investigators and reports said Saturday. The party at the Moscow pool complex late Friday was to mark the birthday of Ekaterina Didenko, a popular Instagram influencer focusing on pharmaceutical products with more than a million followers. Two people died at the scene while a third died in hospital, Russia’s investigative committee said in a statement, announcing a criminal probe into the incident. Didenko’s husband Valentin was the man who died later in hospital, the TASS news agency reported. Four other people suffered chemical burns and poisoning.