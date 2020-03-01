Call to introduce true democracy

LAHORE : Brabri Party Pakistan Chairman Jawad Ahmad has said democracy needs to be implemented in its original form in the country. Imran Khan falsely showed greener pastures to the nation. He has to account for inflation and the wounds inflicted on the soul of an already economically feeble country, he said this during a meeting with party workers. He said challenges faced by Pakistan are grim and difficult in nature. There is no need to spread chaos about coronavirus. This is a global outbreak which will be eradicated soon. The provincial and federal government should take action against the hoarders of masks. We welcome the proposed agreement between the US and Taliban and hope that this agreement will pave the way for peace in the region. We look forward to an early exit and return of United States from Afghanistan as announced.