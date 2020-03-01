Four scholars awarded PhDs

LAHORE : Punjab University has awarded PhDs to four scholars. Muhammad Tayyab s/o Bashir Ahmad has been awarded PhD in the subject of Total Quality Management after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Development of Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Quality Management Model’, Afifa Anujm d/o Ch Maqsood Ahmad in the subject of Applied Psychology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Character Strengths and their Outcomes in Young Adulthood’, Mazhar Hussain s/o Zafar Ahmad in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Accordance in Tafseer Contradictions in the Light of Asbab-e-Nazool and Nazm-e-Quran’ and Sumreen Zia d/o Muhammad Saleem Zia in the subject of Total Quality Management after approval of her thesis entitled ‘The Mediating Role of Innovation and Knowledge Management in the Relationship of TQM and Organizational Performance’.