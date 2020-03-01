Generous Pindiites take care of beggars

It is common to see beggars on Rawalpindi streets asking for currency, food, or other necessities. There are a lot of beggars who really need our help but there are a lot of those who do that professionally.

Aleem, a beggar, and his eight family members i.e. four sons, three daughters and a wife, spend up to several hours a day, seven days a week, at different spots of the city and take home each approximately Rs250 to Rs200 a day from generous people, thus giving them a solid income since 2017. Even on slow days they pocket Rs100 to Rs150.

Asked as to why they live in a hut, Aleem says it is a choice. The hours are long and monotonous but Aleem's family members’ time on the streets earns them up to a reasonable amount of income every year. Aleem's daughters’ sign reads, “We are orphans. Needing support for major family expenses like daily meals, including medicine for our ailing mother. Please help us.” Happily their mother, who actually is quite healthy, is seen begging at a traffic signal near Fauji Tower. “We would be really disappointed if we did a long day and we only had Rs90 to Rs100 each,” Aleem told ‘The News’. “We stop work when we feel like it. But on the good days, we go for a few more hours and get a bit more money.”

“I often wonder why so many of beggars do not like to work and why they go for begging. I asked one young man who lives in a hut near Pindora Chungi and considers begging for money a full-time job and spends long hours on the city streets that why he doesn’t do some other work, he said: “Begging provides me a middle-class tax-free income and saves me from hard work,” says Talib Hussain.

“A lot of goodhearted people see someone begging and think they deserve. Would they give them money if they knew that person had just come out of a good house had food in the pantry,” adds Talib.

“I walk past human beings daily who are really poor but I can’t change that. All the money I have, divided among them, wouldn’t change that. Every rupee I have, given to any one of them, wouldn’t change that,” says Wajid Ali.

“I’ve often thought whether to give to beggars or not. You wonder if they’ll just spend it on their drug of choice’’.