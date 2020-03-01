Three injured in park accident

LAHORE : A woman and her two kids received minor injuries when a recreational train derailed in Racecourse Park here on Saturday. Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency and provided them with first aid. The victims have been identified as Humaira, Muaaz, 4, and Daem, 3.

open court: Adopting a new strategy to make public access easy, CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed has started holding open courts at police station level. In this regard, he held his first open court at Kahna police station. Open court was also attended by DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed, DIG Investigation Dr Inam Waheed and all divisional SPs. Mostly complaints were related to domestic disputes, transactions and revenue department. The CCPO announced that he would continue holding the courts for promotion of public friendly policing. “DIGs and SPs are already conducting frequently open courts in police stations,” he said. Zulfiqar Hameed directed the police officers to regularly meet citizens and redress their grievances. “Action will be taken against those officers who do not take interest in solving problems of public,” warned the CCPO.