Energy policy

The federal minister for energy (power division) had announced sometime in March last year that a new Renewable Energy Policy had been formulated, which would be announced in April 2019. Sadly, the document is still in the draft form and has not been finalized for implementation. So much for the priority being accorded by the government to the energy sector.

Likewise, Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Investment Razak Dawood had stated, as late as on December 18, 2018, that a comprehensive industrial policy was on the cards; scheduled for announcement by June 2019. More than a year has passed but there are no indications of the promised national industrial policy, a critical policy measure for the development of industry, export and trade.

Is the government really serious in focusing on its affairs, one may ask?

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad