‘Govt promoting e-vehicles’

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Saturday said the government was taking serious steps for implementing an electric vehicle (EV) policy to tackle the growing threat of pollution in all mega cities of the country.

The incumbent government under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan has been taking emergency measures to improve air quality by using best available technologies, he said while speaking to PTV news.

Amin highlighted that the vehicles running on dirty fuels and spewing hazardous smoke in the major cities were the major reason for pollution and smog, so they would be gradually replaced with hybrid or electric-run vehicles.

He urged youth to join hands in making the country clean and green, and turning it into an environment friendly place for present and for future generations. “Electric vehicles in the country would solve many of the issues including air pollution, reduce fuel import bill and save about two-thirds cost of transportation.”