Social networks on back foot as digital campaigns expand tactics

WASHINGTON: Social platforms are scrambling to cope with the onslaught of political messages involving celebrity endorsements, bots and manipulated videos as the US election campaign is shaken up by Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg´s deep-pocketed efforts.

The surge in questionable political content comes as online giants struggle to curb disinformation and foreign influence campaigns which came to prominence in the 2016 election.

While Twitter has banned candidate ads and Facebook has moved for more transparency, none appear prepared for new digital efforts -- including memes and paid endorsements -- that skirt the rules to get campaign messages to as many people as possible.

"The social media platforms don´t have a good handle on how they are going to define political advertising," said Boston University professor Michelle Amazeen, who specializes in political communication.

Billionaire Bloomberg´s entry into the Democratic presidential race has created new challenges for social networks by using paid celebrity "influencers" and "digital organizers" to post messages about his campaign.

Bloomberg has spent more than $56 million on Facebook alone, and US President Donald Trump some $25 million.

"The Bloomberg campaign has taken us into uncharted waters," testing social networks´ policy on deception and manipulation, said Emerson Brooking, a researcher at the Atlantic Council´s Digital Forensic Research Lab.