Coronavirus: Iran terms US unilateral curbs threat to world health security

ISLAMABAD: Iran has maintained that the United States unilateral and illegal sanctions are a threat to international health security.

Tehran has invited managers and experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to visit Iran health, medical and therapeutic facilities and provide it with additional advice and experience of other countries in the fight against the coronavirus. “This ensures that WHO standards are fully implemented in Iran. Iran also invites the managers and experts of the ministries of health of all countries to visit the medical, health-care facilities and capabilities of Iran so that they can be assured of that. Therefore, Iran declares its full readiness for any international cooperation in this regard.”

The Iran embassy in Islamabad has stated that since the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China, Iran has been predicting that the virus will reach Iran as well, given the severity of the outbreak and its spread. Therefore, the government planned to deal with it and the necessary preparations were made.

The virus was expected to be announced in some middle countries sooner, but that did not happen. Despite the fact that Iran was on the verge of holding a crucial parliamentary election, the Iranian government notified the media and the general public as soon as it identified the first case of the virus because public health and compliance with International Health Regulations (IHR), which guarantees international health security, is a top priority for us.

Adopting such a policy protects Iran and other countries from the consequences of lack of timely information and political misuse from the issue. Since the outbreak in China, on January 21, a Corona Control Center has been established with 12 sub-committees that monitor interdepartmental activities. On this basis, regular meetings are held daily, and the latest status of the issue is reported publicly at a specific time of day (13:00 hours). Although the cases of coronavirus in Iran are low and limited compared to global statistics, the process of identification, treatment and public awareness is carried out rapidly and accurately.

International Health Regulations require member states to share information transparently with other countries at the time of outbreaks that endangers international health security. Iran has acted within the framework of its obligations under these Regulations, and therefore expects other countries, neighbouring countries, to be committed to their responsibilities and the principle of proportionality and avoidance of undue effect of their actions on international business and traffic.

The embassy statement said that it is worth noting that the WHO has endorsed Iran fundamental ability to manage the problem. In fact, in line with our international commitments, Iran efforts and actions are not only to protect the health of the Iranian people but to maintain health security for the entire region and we do not allow the health of the countries in the region to be endangered.

The Iran embassy requests free and truth-seeking media to pursue and release relevant news and information exclusively from credible, authentic and official sources and to refrain from spreading rumors and fabricated news.