NA to hold national dialogue on Afghanistan on March 17

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) will hold a national dialogue on 17th of March on how to take up challenges to post US-Afghan peace deal inked in Qatar on Saturday.

National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser, on Saturday welcomed the US-Afghan peace deal terming it a commencement of sustained peace and stability in Afghanistan that would also contribute positively to connectivity and regional prosperity as well.

The speaker said that achieving sustainable peace and security and ensuring long-term development, progress and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region was in Pakistan’s best national interest. The speaker said that Pakistan had always been a staunch supporter of the resolution of disputes through peaceful means.

He said that armed conflict in Afghanistan had forced people to abandon their home and seek refuge in neighboring countries. He observed that peace in Afghanistan would create conducive environment for them to return to their homeland with honour and take part in the national development. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve and continued commitment to the Afghan peace process.