Two held for selling surgical masks at exorbitant rates

KARACHI: The Sindh Rangers have arrested two suspects involved in selling surgical masks at exorbitant rates.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said the Rangers troops had conducted an intelligence-based targeted raid at a car showroom on Shahrah-e-Quaideen where they arrested Muhammad Usman and shifted him to the headquarter.

On the information provided by the suspect, the Rangers raided Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block-13 D where they seized 74,000 surgical masks and 200 infusion water drips.

It was found during the investigations that due to the rising demand of surgical masks because of the coronavirus threat, Usman had entered into a partnership with the owner of the showroom, Muzamil Imam, and was selling those masks and water drips at expensive rates through an online marketplace. The Rangers troops also conducted a targeted raid in the Water Pump area where they apprehended a shopkeeper, Ammad, and during the search of his shop, they found a huge quantity of surgical masks. The suspect was allegedly selling a pack of surgical mask at Rs1,650 each. Further investigations are underway.

The spokesperson said the paramilitary force also conducted targeted raids in Liaquatabad, Paposh Nagar, Baldia Town, Mithadar, Ittehad Town, Napier, Sharea Faisal and Nabi Bux areas where they arrested 16 suspects.

They were identified as Kunal Patras, Muhammad Naveed, Muhammad Faraz, Sultan, Naseem, Shahid, Sahakar, Muhammad Sabzil, Abdul Majid, Abdul Maalik, Pervez, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Yousuf, Dil Muhammad, Shahzeb and Bakht Ali. They were allegedly involved in a large number of robberies, street crime and other criminal offences.

During raids in the Garden and Sharea Faisal areas, the Rangers arrested three suspects, Ameer, Mustafa Qureshi and Muhammad Hussain, who allegedly operated drug dens in their respective areas.