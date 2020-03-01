US-Taliban accord: Spoilers must be kept at bay, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday welcomed the signing of the US-Taliban Peace Agreement at Doha, saying that the peace agreement reflected a significant step forward by the US and the Taliban in advancing the ultimate aim of peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

Sending out a clear message to world capitals, Islamabad reiterated that Pakistan will continue its policy of supporting the Afghan people in their efforts to achieve lasting peace, stability and development in Afghanistan.

“We welcome the Doha Accord signed between US and the Taliban. This is the start of a peace and reconciliation process to end decades of war and suffering of the Afghan people. I have always maintained that a political solution, no matter how complex, is the only meaningful path to peace,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan in a Tweet.

He pointed out that stakeholders have to ensure that spoilers are kept at bay. However, he did not name the countries for whom an unstable Afghanistan would suit their purposes.

“My prayers for peace for the Afghan people who have suffered for decades of bloodshed. Pakistan is committed to playing its role in ensuring the agreement holds and succeeds in bringing peace to Afghanistan,” he added.

Taliban’s deputy leader and chief negotiator Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar earlier signed the peace accord on behalf of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, while US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad signed on behalf of Washington.

“Today’s ceremony has, once again, vindicated Pakistan’s long-held stance that there is no military solution of the Afghan conflict. Prime Minister Imran Khan has consistently underlined that a political settlement is the only way forward,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in a statement released by the Foreign Office.

The foreign minister was present at this occasion, on the invitation of deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Qatar.

“We welcome the peace agreement as it carries immense importance – both in symbolism and substance – for Afghanistan, the region and beyond,” he added. He said the US and other countries appreciated Pakistan’s role, adding that it would not have become possible without Pakistan.

Pakistan looking ahead says that now the intra-Afghan negotiations would be the next logical step after Saturday’s event. The government reached out to all the Afghan parties to now seize this historic opportunity and workout a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

“There is need for the international community to recognise that Afghanistan will require support to commence reconstruction and rehabilitation phase,” said the foreign minister while appreciating the personal contribution of the Amir of Qatar to this process.

The foreign minister underlined that Pakistan had fulfilled its part of the responsibility in terms of facilitating this peace agreement.

“There is need to assist the Afghan government in creating an enabling environment for the return of the refugees to their homeland with dignity and honour,” Qureshi said.

Before the signing ceremony, Qureshi met with US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad in which the foreign minister stressed for a “responsible withdrawal”

“We want a responsible withdrawal,” Qureshi said in Qatar’s capital of Doha, when asked about the timeframe for American forces’ departure. “It’s an important day. Hopefully, it will set the tone for peace and stability in Afghanistan.”