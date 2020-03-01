NAB’s another malicious attack on press freedom

ISLAMABAD: Under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has served the Group Chief Executive and Editor-in-Chief of Jang-Geo Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman a notice for an inquiry related to a property allegedly bought illegally from a government entity more than 34 years ago.

The case is malicious and fake and all legal requirements will be fulfilled to expose the same. It is also our moral obligations to inform our readers of the allegations, our defense as well as the possible reason behind this intimidation, which we will do shortly in this space. The Jang-Geo Group will never compromise on journalistic freedom in bringing facts before its readers and viewers.